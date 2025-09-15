Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Varina remains in No. 1 spot on CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

Blue Devils defeat Greyhounds 58-0
RICHMOND, Va. — Varina High School continues at No. 1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll for Week 4.

The Blue Devils received 16 first place votes this week after shutting out I.C. Norcom on Friday.

Dinwiddie rose to the No. 2 spot for Week 4.

CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 4 2025

Rank, Team, First Place VotesRecordPointsLast Week's Rank
1. Varina (16)2-12461
2. Dinwiddie (5)3-02325
3. Manchester (2)3-02063
4. Benedictine (4)3-01984
5. Highland Springs1-21252
6. St. Christopher's3-01196
7. Trinity Episcopal3-0887
8. Glen Allen2-1798
9. Hermitage2-0659
10. Thomas Dale2-04910

Others receiving votes: Huguenot (31), Midlothian (30), Armstrong (14), Thomas Jefferson (4)

