Varina remains in No. 1 spot on CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. — Varina High School continues at No. 1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll for Week 4.

The Blue Devils received 16 first place votes this week after shutting out I.C. Norcom on Friday.

Dinwiddie rose to the No. 2 spot for Week 4.

CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 4 2025

Rank, Team, First Place Votes Record Points Last Week's Rank 1. Varina (16) 2-1 246 1 2. Dinwiddie (5) 3-0 232 5 3. Manchester (2) 3-0 206 3 4. Benedictine (4) 3-0 198 4 5. Highland Springs 1-2 125 2 6. St. Christopher's 3-0 119 6 7. Trinity Episcopal 3-0 88 7 8. Glen Allen 2-1 79 8 9. Hermitage 2-0 65 9 10. Thomas Dale 2-0 49 10

Others receiving votes: Huguenot (31), Midlothian (30), Armstrong (14), Thomas Jefferson (4)