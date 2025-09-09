Despite loss to Maury, Varina Blue Devils hold on to No. 1 spot on CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. — Despite a 14-13 loss to Maury, Varina High School continues at No. 1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.

The Blue Devils received 15 first place votes this week.

CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 2 2025

Rank, Team, First Place Votes Record Points Last Week's Rank 1. Varina (15) 1-1 246 1 2. Highland Springs (1) 1-1 215 2 3. Manchester (5) 2-0 203 3 4. Benedictine (5) 2-0 192 4 5. Dinwiddie 2-0 177 5 6. St. Christopher's 2-0 94 7 7. Trinity Episcopal 2-0 80 8 8. Glen Allen 1-1 78 6 9. (TIE) Hermitage 2-0 44 NR 9. (TIE) Thomas Dale 2-0 44 NR

Others receiving votes: Huguenot (39), Midlothian (37), Armstrong (24), Meadowbrook (4), Thomas Jefferson (2), Deep Run (1)