Despite loss to Maury, Varina Blue Devils hold on to No. 1 spot on CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. — Despite a 14-13 loss to Maury, Varina High School continues at No. 1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.
The Blue Devils received 15 first place votes this week.
CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 2 2025
|Rank, Team, First Place Votes
|Record
|Points
|Last Week's Rank
|1. Varina (15)
|1-1
|246
|1
|2. Highland Springs (1)
|1-1
|215
|2
|3. Manchester (5)
|2-0
|203
|3
|4. Benedictine (5)
|2-0
|192
|4
|5. Dinwiddie
|2-0
|177
|5
|6. St. Christopher's
|2-0
|94
|7
|7. Trinity Episcopal
|2-0
|80
|8
|8. Glen Allen
|1-1
|78
|6
|9. (TIE) Hermitage
|2-0
|44
|NR
|9. (TIE) Thomas Dale
|2-0
|44
|NR
Others receiving votes: Huguenot (39), Midlothian (37), Armstrong (24), Meadowbrook (4), Thomas Jefferson (2), Deep Run (1)