Despite loss to Maury, Varina Blue Devils hold on to No. 1 spot on CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

The Maury Commodores went on the road and knocked off Varina 14-13 in the first meeting between the two since the 2019 Class 5 state semifinals.
Top-ranked Varina loses at home to Maury
RICHMOND, Va. — Despite a 14-13 loss to Maury, Varina High School continues at No. 1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.

The Blue Devils received 15 first place votes this week.

CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 2 2025

Rank, Team, First Place VotesRecordPointsLast Week's Rank
1. Varina (15)1-12461
2. Highland Springs (1)1-12152
3. Manchester (5)2-02033
4. Benedictine (5)2-01924
5. Dinwiddie2-01775
6. St. Christopher's2-0947
7. Trinity Episcopal2-0808
8. Glen Allen1-1786
9. (TIE) Hermitage2-044NR
9. (TIE) Thomas Dale2-044NR

Others receiving votes: Huguenot (39), Midlothian (37), Armstrong (24), Meadowbrook (4), Thomas Jefferson (2), Deep Run (1)

CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Sean Robertson

