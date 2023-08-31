Highland Springs remains unanimous #1 in CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs High School remains at the top of the pack for the 2023 football season in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.
The Springers received 21 first-place votes.
2023 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 2
|Rank, Team, and First Place Votes
|Record and Points
|Last Week's Rank
|1. Highland Springs (21)
|1 - 0 220
|1
|2. Dinwiddie
|1 -1 179
|2
|3. Manchester (1)
|0 - 0 154
|3
|4. Thomas Dale
|1 - 0 136
|4
|5. Trinity Episcopal
|0 - 0 113
|5
|6. Varina
|1 - 0 108
|6
|7. L.C. Bird
|1 - 0 84
|7
|8. Douglas Freeman
|1 - 0 62
|8
|9. Hopewell
|0 - 0 31
|9
|10. Matoaca
|0 - 0 27
|10
Others receiving votes: Benedictine (12), Hermitage (12), Midlothian (8), Hanover (6), Collegiate (4), Louisa (3), Powhatan (3), Glen Allen (1), Mills Godwin (1), St. Christopher’s (1).
