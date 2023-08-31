Watch Now
Highland Springs remains unanimous #1 in CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

Posted at 4:59 PM, Aug 31, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs High School remains at the top of the pack for the 2023 football season in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.

The Springers received 21 first-place votes.

2023 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 2

Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and PointsLast Week's Rank
1. Highland Springs (21)1 - 0 2201
2. Dinwiddie1 -1 1792
3. Manchester (1)0 - 0 1543
4. Thomas Dale1 - 0 1364
5. Trinity Episcopal 0 - 0 1135
6. Varina1 - 0 1086
7. L.C. Bird1 - 0 847
8. Douglas Freeman1 - 0 628
9. Hopewell0 - 0 319
10. Matoaca0 - 0 2710

Others receiving votes: Benedictine (12), Hermitage (12), Midlothian (8), Hanover (6), Collegiate (4), Louisa (3), Powhatan (3), Glen Allen (1), Mills Godwin (1), St. Christopher’s (1).

Don't miss Central Virginia's only local high school football show Fridays at 11:15 p.m. and on the CBS 6 Streaming App.
CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the only local TV sports coverage in town. Depend on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most complete local sports coverage.

