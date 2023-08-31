Highland Springs remains unanimous #1 in CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs High School remains at the top of the pack for the 2023 football season in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.

The Springers received 21 first-place votes.

2023 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 2



Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and Points Last Week's Rank 1. Highland Springs (21) 1 - 0 220 1 2. Dinwiddie 1 -1 179 2 3. Manchester (1) 0 - 0 154 3 4. Thomas Dale 1 - 0 136 4 5. Trinity Episcopal 0 - 0 113 5 6. Varina 1 - 0 108 6 7. L.C. Bird 1 - 0 84 7 8. Douglas Freeman 1 - 0 62 8 9. Hopewell 0 - 0 31 9 10. Matoaca 0 - 0 27 10

Others receiving votes: Benedictine (12), Hermitage (12), Midlothian (8), Hanover (6), Collegiate (4), Louisa (3), Powhatan (3), Glen Allen (1), Mills Godwin (1), St. Christopher’s (1).