Benedictine shuts out St. Michael's 38-0

GOOCHLAND, Va. – In a rematch of last year’s VISAA Division One state title game, Benedictine took control early and never looked back in a 38-0 win over the Warriors.

It was the debut of Cadets new head coach Kurt Von Bargen and also avenged last year’s season opening loss to St. Michael’s.

Luke Kincaid threw for 120 yards and had 4 total touchdowns in place of starting QB Carson Lambert who left the game early with an apparent knee injury. Kincaid also threw three interceptions.

Fred Dolan had 71 yards rushing for Benedictine (1-0), ranked 4th in our preseason CBS 6/910 The Fan Coaches’ poll.