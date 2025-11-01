Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Armstrong beats Hanover 47-16

RICHMOND, Va. — Armstrong capitalized on a pair of Hanover first-half turnovers and turned away a Hawks comeback attempt in a 47-16 win that snapped a 15-game losing streak in the series.

Armstrong (9-0) racked up nearly 400 yards of total offense and got two first-half strikes from Anthony Hansom to Zion Williams after Hanover turnovers. The win vaulted Armstrong to the top of the Region 2A ratings with one game left in their regular season.

Hanover (7-2) was led by Joel Nicholson, who threw for 210 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Hawks closed to within a score in the third quarter, but the Wildcats scored 17 unanswered points in the fourth to pull away.

The Hawks currently sit 7th in the Region 4B standings with one game left.

