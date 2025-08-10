Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: Thomas Jefferson Vikings

2024 Record: 12-1

Season Result: def. Culpeper 35-0, def. Skyline 38-7, lost to Kettle Run 35-32

Head Coach: Eric Harris, 3rd season (22-2)

Returning Starters: 13

Of Note: Harris's two seasons with the Vikings have been two of the best in school history, including a program record 12 wins last year. The Vikings have had back-to-back undefeated regular seasons, and their seven shutouts last year were also an all-time high. WR Amare Gough returns and will be aided by Highland Springs transfers DaRon Ferguson at RB and Joseph Robertson at QB, as well as Reginald Weston at RB, who had 400 yards rushing in the playoffs last year. The Vikings will play Hopewell this year for the first time since 1987.