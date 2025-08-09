Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: Mills Godwin Eagles

2024 Record: 4-6

Season Result: Missed playoffs

Head Coach: Earl Kinney, 3rd season (11-11)

Starters Returning: 15

Of Note: Godwin was decimated by injuries last year, which helps explain losing three of their last four to miss the playoffs in 2024. But that also meant several underclassmen got experience, which will help this year's team. Kinney also had three starters transfer before the start of last year. Luke Roberts takes over at QB1 after making a couple of starts there in '24. RB Tino Kovanes also returns after averaging over 100 yards per game before his injury last year.

