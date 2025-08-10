Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: John Marshall Justices

2024 Record: 2-9

Season Result: lost to Poquoson 67-0

Head Coach: Clarence "Chip" Howard, 3rd season (4-16)

Returning Starters: 5

Of Note: The Justices will be very young again in 2025, highlighted by a true freshman at QB1 in Brandon Coley-Davis. Howard and his staff love how Coley-Davis has already commanded the offense, which includes senior WR Lamont Wilson and RB Malachi Christian. JM has 30 players on their roster, which means many will have to play both ways. Marshall has four (Franklin, Arcadia, Prince Edward and Southampton) first-time opponents on this year's schedule.

Don't miss Central Virginia's most honored local high school football show at 11:15 p.m. starting Friday, Aug. 29 on CBS 6 and on the CBS 6 Streaming App.
