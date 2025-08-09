Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: Deep Run Wildcats

2024 Record: 3-7

Season Result: Missed playoffs

Head Coach: Joe Mullinax, 5th season (5-35)

Starters Returning: 18

Of Note: Might be hard to believe, but Mullinax is the third-longest tenured coach in Henrico County behind Loren Johnson and Marcus Lewis. And he believes this year's team is further along at the start of camp than they've ever been. Two years of youth and inexperience have grown into one of the most veteran teams in the area and in their coach's words, "It's time for Deep Run to win." QB1 might be the only spot not settled. Connor Falsgraff and Mason Parker, who started one game at QB last year, will compete for the job.

