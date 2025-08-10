Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: Collegiate Cougars

2024 Record: 3-6
Season Result: Missed playoffs
Head Coach: Colin McConaghey, 3rd season (7-12)
Returning Starters: 10
Of Note: McConaghey, the former standout Spiders linebacker, enters his third season with the Cougars having to fill two big holes on offense. QB Jack Callaghan (Richmond) and RB/WR Xay Davis (Virginia) were their biggest producers. QB1 will be a competition in camp that includes Godwin transfer Sam Setter, and McConaghey may have sets that include more than one QB on the field at a time. Jake Slater and Aaron Atkins will anchor the Cougar defense. Collegiate started last year 3-1 but dropped their final five games.
Final Score Friday 2025
Don't miss Central Virginia's most honored local high school football show at 11:15 p.m. starting Friday, Aug. 29 on CBS 6 and on the CBS 6 Streaming App.
Don't miss Central Virginia's most honored local high school football show at 11:15 p.m. starting Friday, Aug. 29 on CBS 6 and on the CBS 6 Streaming App.
Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: Thomas Jefferson Vikings Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: John Marshall Justices Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: Amelia Raiders Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: Mills Godwin Eagles Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: Deep Run Wildcats Trinity Titans looking to do all the right things in 2025 Bland back on sidelines to lead Powhatan Indians Douglas Freeman Mavericks look to bounce back after narrow playoff miss
Final Score Friday 2025 Previews
Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: Deep Run Wildcats
Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: Trinity Titans
Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: Hermitage High School
Thomas Dale looks to rebound from an injury-plagued 2024
Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: Meadowbrook High School
Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: J.R. Tucker High School
Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: Patrick Henry Patriots
Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: Powhatan Indians
Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: Douglas Freeman
Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: Amelia Raiders
Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: Mills Godwin Eagles
Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: Mechanicsville Mustangs
Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: King William Cavaliers
Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: Huguenot Falcons
Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: Manchester Lancers
Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: Dinwiddie Generals
Benedictine football begins new era under alumnus Kurt Von Bargen after championship season
Henrico football rebuilding after losing all but 3 starters
Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: Patrick Henry Patriots
Varina Blue Devils heading into new season with many returning starters
Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: Monacan High School
Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: LC Bird Skyhawks
Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: Mechanicsville Mustangs
Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: King William Cavaliers
Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: Collegiate Cougars