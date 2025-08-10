Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: Collegiate Cougars

2024 Record: 3-6

Season Result: Missed playoffs

Head Coach: Colin McConaghey, 3rd season (7-12)

Returning Starters: 10

Of Note: McConaghey, the former standout Spiders linebacker, enters his third season with the Cougars having to fill two big holes on offense. QB Jack Callaghan (Richmond) and RB/WR Xay Davis (Virginia) were their biggest producers. QB1 will be a competition in camp that includes Godwin transfer Sam Setter, and McConaghey may have sets that include more than one QB on the field at a time. Jake Slater and Aaron Atkins will anchor the Cougar defense. Collegiate started last year 3-1 but dropped their final five games.