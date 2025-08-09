Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: Amelia Raiders

2024 Record: 4-5

Season Result: Missed playoffs

Head Coach: David Neel, 1st season

Starters Returning: 12

Of Note: Neel steps up to his first head coaching job at Amelia after spending years as an assistant at L.C. Bird and last year on Tom Hall's staff at Prince George. The Raiders missed the playoffs last year for just the second time in the past 15 seasons and are only two seasons removed from playing for their regional title. Sterling Smith returns at QB1 as do a handful of starters playing under a brand-new staff.

Don't miss Central Virginia's most honored local high school football show at 11:15 p.m. starting Friday, Aug. 29 on CBS 6 and on the CBS 6 Streaming App.
