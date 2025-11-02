2 Varina defeats #5 Highland Springs 21-3 in East End rivalry

Varina quarterback Kaleb Wyche accounted for all three of his team's touchdowns and the Blue Devils held 5th ranked Highland Springs to just 112 yards of offense in their 21-3 win. It was the first time the Blue Devils, ranked 2nd in this week's Coaches Poll, has won two straight over the Springers in the series since 2006.

"Our defense got a lot of returners, lot of young guys running around, flying around, just doing their job," stated Varina Head Coach Marcus Lewis. "I feel we got the best D-Line up in the state to be honest with you."

After a scoreless first quarter, Varina struck first behind Wyche's 1st touchdown of the night, a 24 yard strike to Sair Rex that capped an 11 play drive that took nearly five minutes off the clock.

The Blue Devils would add to their seven point lead when Wyche scored his 2nd touchdown of the half when he galloped down the Varina sideline for a 55 yard touchdown that increased their lead to 14-0. It came after the Springers missed a field goal that would have made it a 7-3 game.

Highland Springs would score their first points of the game in the third quarter as Anthony Barnett made a 28 yard field goal on their first drive of the second half.

Wyche, who was named the U.S. Army MVP of the game, scored his final touchdown early in the fourth quarter on Varina's seventh run of the drive by him and running back Michael Farley. That started after the Blue Devils intercepted Springers quarterback Antonie Richardson late in the third. Farley rushed for 104 yards on 18 carries.

"He's a workhorse, great kid," Coach Lewis expressed after the game. "We just going to lean on him, lean on him. Farley played lights-out for sure and the O-Line. You win the ball game up front and that's what we did tonight."