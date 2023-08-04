Watch Now
Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Huguenot Falcons

Posted at 3:30 PM, Aug 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-04 15:30:00-04

2022 record: 1-9

Playoff result: N/A

Head Coach: Charles Scott (1st year)

Returning starters: N/A

Of note: Scott is the fifth different Head Coach at Huguenot since the end of the 2017 season.

