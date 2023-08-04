Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Huguenot Falcons

2022 record: 1-9
Playoff result: N/A
Head Coach: Charles Scott (1st year)
Returning starters: N/A
Of note: Scott is the fifth different Head Coach at Huguenot since the end of the 2017 season.
Final Score Friday 2023 Preview
