'He just needed to be recognized': Remembering Keith Sweaney, who served both college and country

ASHLAND, Va. — When Randolph-Macon inducted its Hall of Fame Class of 2026, Keith Sweaney's name was finally immortalized in Ashland.

Sweaney was a standout offensive lineman in high school at J.R. Tucker, but changed positions once he got to the Yellow Jackets.

His induction was the culmination of many years of campaigning by the teammate who might have known him best.

"Keith immediately was put into the position he should have been playing all along in high school at Nose Guard," said Roger Cassem, a teammate of Keith's at both J.R. Tucker and Randolph-Macon. "By the third game of the season, he had beat out a senior captain to be a starter, and he just excelled in that position for the next four years. He was all over the field"

Sweaney was a four-year letter winner and a two-time team captain for the Jackets. He was named All-ODAC three times and was the Touchdown Club Defensive Player of the Year in 1978.

His brother Brian, who played with him in high school and college, represented the family at his induction.

"Oh, it was a great honor," Brian recalled. "It was amazing that they decided to go ahead and do that. A lot of people thought it was long overdue"

"He just needed to be recognized, and it was something that I knew had to be done," Cassem continued. "It's satisfying for me. But it's all about Keith. It's just for his family, for his brothers, for his wife, his kids, and his teammates too"

To his friends and family, Keith was more than an outstanding athlete. His brothers describe him as a daredevil from a very young age with a personality that naturally drew people to him.

"Climbing through the rafters in the gym," Brian recalled.

"Yeah, or across the roller coaster on the Rebel Yell at Kings Dominion — going from car to car — yeah, on the hill," added his brother Robert.

Did that get him banned from the park?

"He was a security guard at the park," Robert said.

"He always had a big smile on his face, so he was very pleasant to be around," Cassem added. "But he also had this little adventurous streak. He could lead you into some situations that sometimes weren't the most comfortable for you, but they were fun"

Keith joined the Marines after college and, after completing Officer Candidate School, was commissioned as a second lieutenant and became a helicopter pilot.

He flew in the Gulf War and was eventually selected for the Presidential Squadron, where he flew both Presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton on Marine One.

"He talked about playing horseshoes with H. W. Bush at Camp David," Robert recalled. "You know, while you know he was in office, and you know a number of other things. You know, there's some things that he could talk about, things he couldn't talk about, obviously"

Sweaney was eventually selected to be a test pilot for the Marine's Osprey program when the aircraft was in development. Despite early crashes and setbacks, Keith was a huge proponent of the program because he believed in its value to the military.

"When you look at the cost of the Osprey and everything else, there was a whole lot of pressure to get rid of the program," Robert said. "And Keith pushed really hard"

|He flew the Secretary of Defense too, and you know they were," Brian added. "He just wanted the Osprey program to succeed, and it has, but it cost him his life"

December 11th, 2000. Keith was piloting another test flight of the Osprey in North Carolina when a mechanical failure caused a crash. Sweaney was part of a crew of four. There were no survivors.

"Keith was kind of thought of as kind of indestructible," Brian said. "I mean, because... he just survived a lot of things that you didn't think people would. So it was a shock more than anything else that this happened to him"

"It's like losing a brother, a family member," Cassem added. "I mean, we'd had such a history together. It totally wiped me out to hear that at that point"

Keith was laid to rest at the Quantico National Cemetery, where there is also a memorial to the servicemen who lost their lives developing the Osprey. And now another plaque commemorates his athletic career in Ashland, part of a life of service and accomplishment that ended too soon.

"He was a great brother to have," Briand said. "He was a great father, husband. You just when he's gone, there's a big hole. It's not the same."

Last December, the military held a ceremony in honor of those lost in Keith's crash on its 25th anniversary, to make sure they are not forgotten.