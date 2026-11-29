CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A deadly hit-and-run along Rivers Bend Boulevard is renewing calls from nearby residents for changes they say could make the road safer.

Chesterfield Police are still searching for the driver who struck and killed a man Saturday evening. Police said the man had pulled over and gotten out of his vehicle shortly before 6 p.m. when another driver hit him and left the scene.

Despite officers' efforts to save him, the man died at the scene.

For people living along Rivers Bend Boulevard, the crash has brought new attention to safety concerns they say have persisted for years.

"It's sad. It's sad that more and more people that we're hearing it a lot," resident Julie Smartkoob said.

Joy Kniceley, who lives nearby, said she believes driving along the road can be especially dangerous at night.

"It's a very dark road with a 35 mph speed limit. No one's doing 35," Kniceley said. "Typically, they're coming through there 50, 55, 60, sometimes 70 mph, and with no lighting."

Police have not said what led to Saturday's crash, and Kniceley's comments about drivers' speeds are based on her observations.

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But Kniceley said Saturday's hit-and-run is not the only recent crash that has raised concerns among neighbors.

Just a week earlier, a bicyclist was reportedly hit near the intersection of West Hundred Road and Rivers Bend Road and taken to the hospital.

"So within a short span, within a two-mile stretch of road, that's significant, and it's something that the county needs to listen to," Kniceley said.

Residents are now discussing potential safety improvements, including additional streetlights and measures to address concerns about speeding.

Kniceley said neighbors are also encouraging one another to contact their elected officials.

"We've reached out to our delegate. We've reached out to our board of supervisors member, and in our community Facebook group, we've encouraged people to do that," she said.

As police continue searching for the driver involved in Saturday's deadly crash, Kniceley said she hopes the incident leads to meaningful changes along the road.

"Hopefully, the community can come together as a result of this unfortunate incident, and provide for some meaningful change," she said.

Police have not released the man's name while they work to notify his family.

No information about the vehicle or driver involved was available at last check.

Anyone with information about the crash was urged to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251, Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or submit a tip through the P3 app.

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