CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A family of three was displaced after a house fire on Thanksgiving night, according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

Crews were called to the 500 block of Green Garden Circle in the Rivers Bend neighborhood at 8:23 p.m.

First responders found fire on the exterior of the house and were able to extinguish it in less than 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported, but two adults and a child are displaced, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.