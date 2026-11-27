CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A family of three was displaced after a house fire on Thanksgiving night, according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS.
Crews were called to the 500 block of Green Garden Circle in the Rivers Bend neighborhood at 8:23 p.m.
First responders found fire on the exterior of the house and were able to extinguish it in less than 10 minutes.
No injuries were reported, but two adults and a child are displaced, officials said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
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