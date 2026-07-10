Virginia Special Olympian Connor Emmert wins gold at national games in Minnesota

RICHMOND, Va. — Goochland Special Olympian Conner Emmert has added national hardware to his growing legacy, winning a gold and two bronze medals in track at the Special Olympics National Games in Minnesota.

Emmert, who was the subject of a short documentary screened earlier this year at a reception in Ashland, competed as part of Virginia's unified team, which took first place in the unified competition — tying with Arizona for the gold.

Watch: Conner's World: Virginia athlete with primordial dwarfism stars in new documentary

Conner's World: Virginia athlete with primordial dwarfism stars in new documentary

"I won that with my whole team," Emmert said of the gold medal.

WTVR Conner and Kim Emmert

"The fact that they won as the team was amazing," said Kim Emmert. "The fact that he was able to compete the way he did, we were really, really pleased and really proud of the way he proved himself on the track. For me to see something like that in such an inclusive movement was moving to myself. I mean, I cried many times while I was there. Just again, the fact that we were part of something so special, and the fact that we were able to see it kind of play out in front of a national audience on TV, live on TV, was just out of this world."

The documentary about Emmert highlights his spirit and enthusiasm, as well as the significant physical challenges he has persevered through. Conner's World is available to watch on the Special Olympics Virginia website.

Watch for Lane Casadonte's features on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com. If you know someone Lane should profile, email him beyondtheroster@wtvr.com. Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.