Conner's World: Virginia athlete with primordial dwarfism stars in new documentary

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — England Street in Ashland will never be confused for Broadway or Downtown Los Angeles, but for one afternoon, the red carpet was rolled out in front of the Ashland Theater for a Hollywood-type event.

Movie buffs gathered for a world premiere, with the star arriving via police escort and receiving a hero's welcome.

They came to see Conner's World, a documentary about Conner Emmert, a young man from Goochland CBS 6 originally profiled two years ago.

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Conner was born with primordial dwarfism, but that hasn't stopped him from competing in the Special Olympics, which is part of the focus of the new film.

The film was the brainchild of the staff at Special Olympics Virginia and was directed by Tyler Wallach, who began working with Special Olympics athletes over a decade ago. He knew very little about Conner and his family prior to filming, but quickly realized what kind of project he had on his hands.

"I was definitely excited, and I sort of think there was enough knowing that I was like, okay, this is gonna be a beautiful story, it's gonna be a great story," Wallach said. "The whole family, Conner, Kim, Drew, Buddy Taylor, they're so welcoming. Connor makes you feel immediately important."

The film is just over 15 minutes long and chronicles some of what Conner and his family go through on a weekly basis, including a trip to specialists in Delaware who help Conner and his family deal with the medical challenges associated with his condition.

His athletic achievements are inspiring, but there's a reality to his life that he and his family deal with every day.

"It was very intense, and again, them allowing us to do that, to film that, was pretty intense access, but it was important because that's really that part of the story of Connor ... that's his life," Wallach said.

"I think that just gives the whole picture, right? I think it's, it's fun to see Connor on the court, and fun to see him on the course, but the medical piece of it, we kind of gloss over," Kim Emmert said.

The film and its subject have both been received extremely well, with an entire community showing their support for an athlete and his family that overcome long odds every day.

"I mean, it really, I think it was a great representation of our daily lives, of what it looks like, and just really just, I mean, it was very emotional, obviously, lots of parts of it very emotional for me to watch, but just super proud, I get emotional," Emmert said.

"I think sometimes people judge people just by the way they look, and I think if you take a step back and, like, look at the big picture, realize that there's a lot more to somebody than just maybe size or their ability, so maybe get to know that person, and, and be kind," Emmert said.

Conner will compete in the Special Olympics State Games in Richmond and is headed to the USA Games in Minnesota later this summer, where he will compete in 3 different events.

Conner's World is available to watch on the Special Olympics Virginia website.

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