IN-DEPTH COVERAGE: The Death of Irvo Otieno
Search site
Search
There are
18
results that match
Irvo Otieno
.
List
Grid
Sort By:
Relevance
Newest
Oldest
On-Air
IN-DEPTH COVERAGE: The Death of Irvo Otieno
WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
11:26 PM, Mar 17, 2023
Local News
No mention of Irvo Otieno's death at Henrico mental health board meeting
WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
6:15 PM, Mar 17, 2023
Local News
TIMELINE: What we know about the events leading up to Irvo Otieno's death
Mike Bergazzi
3:21 PM, Mar 17, 2023
Local News
Mother: Irvo Otieno was 'brilliant and creative and bright'
The Associated Press
4:23 PM, Mar 17, 2023
Local News
Former Central State employees charged with 2nd-degree murder of Irvo Otieno
WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
1:33 PM, Mar 16, 2023
Local News
What happened to Irvo Otieno? Sheriff's deputies charged with 2nd-degree murder.
Wayne Covil
4:14 PM, Mar 15, 2023
Local News
Irvo Otieno's family shown video of his final moments: 'Inhumane nightmare'
WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
3:54 PM, Mar 16, 2023
Local News
7 deputies, 3 staffers at Virginia mental hospital charged in man's death
Sarah Rankin with Associated Press
11:41 AM, Mar 15, 2023
Local News
Mom shown video of son's death at hospital: 'My son was treated like a dog'
Melissa Hipolit
5:37 PM, Mar 16, 2023
Local News
Police investigate inmate death at Virginia hospital
Wayne Covil
5:52 PM, Mar 08, 2023
1 of 2
Next