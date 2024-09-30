Former Virginia hospital worker on trial in death of inmate, patient Irvo Otieno

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- The trial of Wavie Jones, one of three men charged in connection with the death of Irvo Otieno at Central State Hospital began Monday.

Jury selection was completed Monday morning and opening arguments got underway Monday afternoon for Jones, who faces an involuntary manslaughter charge in the death of Otieno.

Otieno died in March 2023 while in custody at the state-run mental hospital, shortly after being transported from the Henrico County Jail during a mental health crisis.

Surveillance footage captured the moments leading up to Otieno’s death.

Initially, seven Henrico County deputies and three hospital workers faced second-degree murder charges, but the new Dinwiddie Commonwealth’s Attorney has since withdrawn the cases against all but three defendants and reduced the charges to manslaughter.

Jones, who was an employee at Central State Hospital, is the first of the defendants to stand trial.

CBS 6 reporter Tyler Layne is inside the courtroom and will provide a live report later this evening.

