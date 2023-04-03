Irvo Otieno's death ruled a homicide by medical examiner

RICHMOND, Va. — The manner of Irvo Otieno's death was ruled a homicide by the Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, according to his family's lawyers.

The cause of death was determined to be "positional and mechanical asphyxia with restraints."

CBS 6 confirmed these details with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The 28-year-old Henrico man was killed at Central State Hospital, a state-run mental hospital in Dinwiddie County, last month while being admitted.

Ten people so far have been charged with second-degree murder in Otieno’s death — seven Henrico County Sheriff’s deputies and three people employed by the hospital.

The Office of Ben Crump Law and the Krudys Law Firm, representing Otieno's family, said they received the information about Otieno's cause and manner of death from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Monday.

Otieno's mother, Caroline Ouko, said "all must know what they did to my son" in response to the findings.