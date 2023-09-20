Watch Now
Henrico family agrees to multimillion-dollar settlement after death at Virginia psychiatric hospital

Irvo Otieno's mother Caroline Ouko (left) and brother Leon Ochieng speak at a March 16, 2023 press conference.
HENRICO, Va. (AP) — The family of a man who died while handcuffed and pinned to the floor for about 11 minutes as he was being admitted to a Virginia pscyhiatric hospital has reached an $8.5 million settlement with the state, county and the sheriff whose deputies were involved in restraining the man.

A judge approved the wrongful death settlement Tuesday, according to an agreement filed in Henrico Circuit District Court.

Irvo Otieno, 28, died in March while handcuffed and pinned to the floor of Central State Hospital for about 11 minutes by seven Henrico County sheriff’s deputies and three hospital employees.

