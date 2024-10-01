Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Virginia medical examiner testifies in trial of former hospital worker charged in Irvo Otieno's death

Day two of the trial of Wavie Jones, who is charged in connection with the 2023 death of Irvo Otieno, began with defense attorneys attempting to have Otieno’s mother removed from the courtroom.
_Irvo Otieno final moments.png
Posted

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- Day two of the trial of Wavie Jones, who is charged in connection with the 2023 death of Irvo Otieno, began with defense attorneys attempting to have Otieno’s mother, Caroline Ouko, removed from the courtroom.

Attorneys argued that Ouko's crying was disruptive and that she spoke to the media on Monday.

The judge disagreed and prosecutors continued to put on their evidence.

Perhaps the most compelling witness for the Commonwealth was Dr. Jennifer Bowers, a state medical examiner who performed Otieno’s autopsy.

Bowers explained how she reviewed the video, medical records, and a police report to determine Otieno died of “positional and mechanical asphyxia by restraint.”

In simpler terms, she says Otieno was put into a face-down position, with added pressure, that hindered his ability to breathe.

Bowers testified that every single person, including Jones, who put their hands on Otieno contributed to his death.

But the defense intensely questioned Bowers for nearly two hours — attempting to discredit her findings.

They argued she couldn’t have determined Otieno was face-down because the video limits the view of his body.

They also said she couldn’t tell exactly how much weight was put on Otieno — and presented academic texts that they believe are contrary to her findings.

However, Bowers did not budge in her opinion.

On Monday, the family and their civil attorney pushed a point similar to Bowers’ findings.

“We believe that when you look at the video, the video clearly shows all the weight is going down, it’s being pushed down for an extended period of time, and that’s what caused his death,” said Mark Krudys, the attorney for the Otieno family.

Defense attorneys are now putting on their witnesses, first calling on Henrico police officers who responded to Otieno’s home on March 3, 2023, three days before Otieno was taken to Central State Hospital.

The officers acknowledged that Otieno was suffering a mental health crisis, but at least one officer described him as aggressive and threatening.

Otieno was heard on video saying, “I will kill you.”

The defense is also expected to argue that Otieno died of a heart-related issue and plan to call medical experts to the stand to support that.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: The Death of Irvo Otieno

A year after her son died at the hospital, her questions remain unanswered Mother calls push for Irvo’s Law 'fire under my belly’ Otieno family speaks out about the hospital's response to loved one's death Why they are pushing for more hospital beds at a Virginia psychiatric hospital Hospital failed to stabilize Irvo Otieno's crisis, report says. Then he died. Va. governor pledges to seek mental health legislation in Irvo Otieno's honor TIMELINE: Irvo Otieno's death Irvo Otieno's family agrees to multimillion-dollar settlement Federal agency investigating hospital where police brought Irvo Otieno Irvo Otieno's family seek federal investigation Inside the behavioral health commissioner's emails Irvo Otieno's death ruled a homicide Sharpton at Irvo Otieno funeral Police withhold Otieno video Former medical director 'disappointed'

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone