Former hospital worker charged in Irvo Otieno death testifies in Day 3 of trial

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- On Wednesday, the defendant himself, Wavie Jones who is accused of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Irvo Otieno, took the stand, insisting he did nothing wrong.

Jones rejected the claims from prosecutors that he forcefully pressed down on Otieno’s body in a Central State admission room in March 2023.

Otieno’s mother, Caroline Ouko, was not happy with prosecutors’ questioning of Jones — as she called their cross-examination “weak.”

Jones — a former hospital security employee — said he stepped in to restrain Otieno because Henrico deputies lost control of him and could not secure him themselves.

Jones said his goal was to keep Otieno on his side, but said Otieno kept trying to roll over onto his stomach - a dangerous position.

He said he did not put his body weight onto Otieno.

Jones said Otieno was a danger to himself — but that he was not a danger to the officers and staff.

The defense also called on two Henrico deputies who were formerly charged with second-degree murder in the case, but those charges were set aside.

Deputy Dwayne Bramble described Otieno as dangerous, violent, and one of the most challenging inmates he’s experienced at the Henrico jail.

At the jail, Bramble claimed Otieno tried to gouge his eyes out and strangle him.

The defense played a video of a naked Otieno in his isolated jail cell before he was transported to Central State in a mental health crisis. He was said to be yelling incoherent words.

Defense attorneys also showed a mental evaluation of Otieno which showed he was homicidal, aggressive, agitated, manic, hadn’t slept in 6 days, was nonsensical, and was responding to internal stimuli.

The defense is now calling on medical experts - so far — two doctors said they disagreed with the state medical examiner’s determination that Otieno died from an inability to breathe while restrained.

They believe he suffered a sudden cardiac death.

The medical examiner is in the courtroom listening to the testimonies and told CBS 6 reporter Tyler Layne that she stands firm in her findings.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.