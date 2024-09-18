Virginians push for change after Irvo Otieno died in custody amid mental health crisis

RICHMOND, Va. -- A hearing was held Wednesday in the case of Irvo Otieno, who died at Central State Hospital on March 6, 2023, amid a mental health crisis.

The hearing focused on the admissibility of evidence for the upcoming trial of Wavie Jones, a former worker at Central State.

Jones is one of three remaining defendants, following the withdrawal of charges against seven others.

Otieno's death occurred after a series of events that began in Henrico County and included visits to Parham Doctors' Hospital and Henrico Jail West.

What happened to Irvo Otieno? Full security video shows final moments.

Jones, along with two Henrico County Sheriff's Deputies, now faces involuntary manslaughter charges, a downgrade from the original second-degree murder charge.

The hearing took place shortly after state lawmakers were briefed on a report calling for significant reforms in Virginia’s mental health care system.

Colleen Miller, executive director of the disAbility Law Center of Virginia, emphasized that Otieno had repeatedly been denied necessary medical and mental health care.

Miller’s report criticized what it described as a "complete breakdown" of the state’s mental health crisis response, recommending a complete ban on prone restraints.

"There should not be the response of somebody being face down on the ground and people piling on top," Miller stated.

She noted that such practices are typically harmful and can be fatal.

The report also raised concerns about the use of a restraint chair in jails, highlighting that Otieno might have been confined to one for at least 11 hours.

It also called for:



greater protections for patients' rights

improved access to mental health care

enhanced treatment options for incarcerated individuals

Virginia lawmakers acknowledged the challenges within the mental health system and the ongoing efforts to address them.

disAbility Law Center of Virginia is pushing for these 4 changes after Irvo Otieno’s death

Delegate Rodney Willett (D-Henrico) sponsored legislation named after Otieno, aimed at ensuring families can access their loved ones during mental health crises.

"Irvo's death was a tragedy at all levels, and unfortunately, everything that could have gone wrong went wrong," Willett said. He pointed to workforce shortages and the need for more supportive housing as critical issues to tackle.

Reflecting on Otieno’s legacy, Willett shared his commitment to legislative reforms, quoting Otieno’s mother, Caroline: "I am grieving by legislating."

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.