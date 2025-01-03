Tracking potential winter storm for late Sunday into Monday

RICHMOND, Va. -- A storm system is developing off the west coast of the United States. This storm will track across the country over the weekend.

The storm will move into the Plains on Saturday, and will bring some snow to our area Sunday evening.

As warmer air moves in above the surface, the snow will transition to sleet (ice pellets) and freezing rain (fall as liquid rain, freezes on impact on the ground) Sunday night into Monday morning.

The mixed precipitation will likely change to all rain on Monday. Areas well north and northwest of Richmond may stay as a wintry mix through early afternoon.

As the storm passes to our east, it will wrap colder air in behind it. This may change the rain back to mixed precipitation or snow later Monday.

There will be the potential for some snow accumulation, with the best chance of that across northern and northwestern Virginia. For much of our area, there could be a minor snow and sleet accumulation Sunday night before it changes to rain Monday. After that gets washed away, the change back to snow showers later Monday could also produce a minor accumulation.

The energy for this storm is currently over 2,000 miles away, so a lot of the finer details with this system will change. Stay tuned for updated forecasts throughout the weekend.

