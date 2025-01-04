Hour-by-hour look at winter storm's impact on Virginia

A major winter storm will impact Virginia late Sunday through Monday. Winter storm warnings or winter weather advisories have been issued for the majority of the Commonwealth.

The storm will spread some snow into the region Sunday evening. Due to dry air in place, the first few hours of snow showing up on radar may actually evaporate before reaching the surface. Snow should make it to the ground by mid to late evening, and continue through midnight.

