Rare blast of snow, ice takes aim at southeast Virginia, the Carolinas

NORFOLK, Va. — Salt spreader trucks crisscrossed coastal roads as courthouses and schools closed Friday to prepare for a snow and ice storm expected to snarl parts of the Carolinas and Virginia unaccustomed to winter precipitation.

Authorities along a stretch of the North and South Carolina coast warned that ice accumulation could cause major power outages, while areas northeast of there stretching into Virginia could see several inches of snow.

School districts in the pathway canceled class or went to remote learning, while two large coastal military bases modified operations.

Fifty-seven courthouses from the central part of North Carolina to the coast closed for modified operations due to the forecast.

