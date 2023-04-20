Watch Now
Monument Avenue 10k forecast

Mostly cloudy skies will be overhead with temps in the 60s.
Posted at 3:08 PM, Apr 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-20 15:08:08-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- After highs near 90 Thursday and Friday, it will begin to cool down over the weekend.

An approaching cold front will increase and thicken the clouds Saturday morning. While there could be a shower by late morning or midday, dry conditions are expected for the race.

Temperatures around 8-8:30 a.m. will be in the low to mid 60s. Southerly winds could reach near 15 mph during the race.

Showers and storms will increase during the afternoon. Some storms by late afternoon into early evening could be strong, and some locations could pick up over an inch of rain.

Drier and cooler weather will move in for Sunday and the first part of next week.

