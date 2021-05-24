High rip current risk continues Monday on Virginia's coast

RICHMOND, Va. -- A continued high rip current risk will be seen at Virginia's coastal beaches on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The conditions are due to the residual effects of Subtropical Storm Ana that hovered in the Atlantic over the weekend, sending long period swells to the East Coast.

Some storms and showers are expected in the Commonwealth on Monday, with a risk of strong winds.

High Rip Current Risk at all beaches continues today. A few strong storms will be possible this afternoon and evening across the west and northwest. The main threat will come from strong straight line winds #mdwx #vawx #ncwx pic.twitter.com/JBmfAHsgfh — NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) May 24, 2021

Breaking waves of three to five feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents, so the National Weather Service recommends not swimming.

You should also head local lifeguard warnings wherever you are.

If you do swim and get caught in a rip current, remember to remain calm and swim parallel to the shore. This video can help explain what to do.

