High rip current risk continues Monday on Virginia's coast

National Weather Service
High rip current risk for May 24, 2021
Posted at 11:23 AM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 11:35:35-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A continued high rip current risk will be seen at Virginia's coastal beaches on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The conditions are due to the residual effects of Subtropical Storm Ana that hovered in the Atlantic over the weekend, sending long period swells to the East Coast.

Some storms and showers are expected in the Commonwealth on Monday, with a risk of strong winds.

Breaking waves of three to five feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents, so the National Weather Service recommends not swimming.

You should also head local lifeguard warnings wherever you are.

If you do swim and get caught in a rip current, remember to remain calm and swim parallel to the shore. This video can help explain what to do.

🌧️Tracking Tools: Flooding in Central Virginia

 

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
