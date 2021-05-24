Showers, storms possible later Monday

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front will bring in cooler air today . Highs will range from the lower 70s near the coast to the upper 70s/low 80s for areas in Central Va. We will have the chance for showers & storms, especially during the afternoon. A few storms could have strong wind gusts.

Tomorrow will turn warmer again, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s. The heat flares back up on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 90s. It will be humid with a heat index in the mid to upper 90s. It is very possible we reach or exceed the record high of 94 at RIC Airport. An isolated storm or two will be possible.

Thursday will stay hot with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. An isolated storm is again possible.

We'll see higher rain chances and a few possible storms on Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. The threat for showers will persist into the Memorial Day weekend. Highs will range from the mid 70s to lower 80s.

