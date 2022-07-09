NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. — A Flash Flood Warning has been issued Saturday morning for parts of eastern Virginia after rainfall rates of around 2" per hour. Totals in the Northern Neck have exceeded 4" in some locations.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for Lancaster County, southeastern Middlesex County and southeastern Northumberland County until 1:30 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning also continues for northwestern Lancaster County, Northumberland County, southeastern Richmond County and southeastern Westmoreland County until 1 p.m.

The FLASH FLOOD WARNING has been extended down towards Deltaville. Rainfall rates are around 2" per hour. Totals in the Northern Neck have exceeded 4" in some locations. #VAwx pic.twitter.com/Ydqy3vu6k6 — Mike Stone (@MikeStoneCBS6) July 9, 2022

Parts of eastern Virginia now have rain totals of 2-4" and downpours will continue in the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula as rain slowly moves to the coast, Meteorologist Mike Stone said.

"Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area," NWS officials warned. "Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly."

Officials said flash flooding would impact small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

NWS officials said some locations that will experience flash flooding include: Kilmarnock, Fair Port, Deltaville, Lancaster, White Stone, Wicomico Church, Hartfield, Byrdton, Rehoboth Church, Christ Church, Brook Vale, Weems, Regina, Foxwells, Millenbeck, Browns Store, Greys Point, Slabtown, Fleeton and Bertrand.

Additional locations include: Robley, Callao, Heathsville, Farnham, Morattico, Haynesville, Lewisetta, Kinsale, Sharps, Moon Corner, Mulch, Dodlyt, Lara, Lottsburg, Village, Alfonso, Howland, Downing, Nuttsville and Somers.

Here's when we could see more rain and storms this weekend.

This is a developing story. Anyone with flooding photos or videos can email pics@wtvr.com to send a tip.