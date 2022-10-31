The Last Dance: Richmond family seeks justice for loved one killed leaving club

RICHMOND, Va. -- The early morning hours of November 6, 2016, have haunted a Richmond family for more than five years. That is the day William "Noony" Norwood was shot and killed walking away from a dance club in the 2700 block of Hull Street.

"[It was] close to two in the morning," Richmond Police Detective Anthony Coates said. "A car pulled up, someone either gets out of the car or shoots from the car and he gets shot multiple times and falls in the street."

Norwood, 30, went by the name Noony and Cinnamon.

"William was an individual who dressed in female clothing," Det. Coates said. "There were some stories about he was dancing with a guy at the club that night and Norwood may have been picked off for dancing with a man."

Detectives have a picture of a man standing over Norwood's lifeless body on Hull Street. Investigators believe the man in the picture has key information that can help solve the murder and give Norwood's family some closure.

Provided to WTVR Richmond Police released an image of a man wanted for questioning in the shooting death of William "Noony Norwood.

"I miss his smile, his kindness. He was a sweet-hearted person. He could dance. He could cook. I miss all of that," Norwood's mom Karen said while reminiscing about the great times with her son.

She said her son never bothered anyone and didn't deserve the untimely and brutal death.

Norwood's mother believes the man in the photo is who may be responsible for her son's death and begs the man to have a heart and come forward.

"You either seen something happen or you did it to him yourself. please turn yourself in," she said.

While Norwood's cousin Nikeea Terry echoed Karen Norwood's sentiment, she isn't so sure the cold-hearted killer has a conscience.

"It's been about six years and I think people just don't care about coming forward. And I don't know why," she said. "I wish it was different. I just wish somebody would say something like even the smallest detail can help. His mom has been suffering and she hasn't been the same. You can definitely tell that you know, that was her only child. She's missing like a big part of her heart."

WTVR William "Noony" Norwood's family hopes someone will come forward with information.

Detective Coates told Crime Insider Jon Burkett and the ReOpen the Case Foundation that the photo and a few shell casings discovered at the scene were the only pieces of evidence at play in the investigation.

If you were at the South Side club in 2016 and haven't spoken to the police, but you feel you may have information, call 833 RTCFNVA or email information to tips@reopenthecase.org. You can also call Detective Coates at 804-646-5100.