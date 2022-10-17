Missing man's truck found near his favorite fishing spot

HOPEWELL, Va. -- A Hopewell mechanic who disappeared more than a decade ago is the subject of this week's Crime Insider: Reopen the Case.

Ivan Terry was 32 years old when he was last seen in June 2011. Terry's abandoned truck was found 24 hours later off Puddledock Road in Prince George County, Virginia, near his favorite fishing spot, according to the AWARE Foundation.

Investigators found fishing gear and other personal items in the vehicle.

"He liked to go fishing, so he always took his fishing poles with him," Hopewell Police spokesperson Lt. Jacquita Allen said. "When he leaves home, he always comes back. So that was a red flag to [his family]."

Over the last decade, police have had a difficult time staying in touch with Terry's family.

"I went by the old residence and I wasn't able to make contact with the mother," Allen said. "I'm asking that if anybody, as far as family-wise, mother, if she could reach out to us just to let us know what information she has, any new information that would help us."

Anyone with information can call Hopewell Police at 804-541-2284 or the Reopen the Case Foundation at 833-RTC-FNVA. Tips can be emailed to tips@reopenthecase.org.

