Police: 3 dead in Georgia gun range shooting; 40 weapons stolen

Posted at 2:35 PM, Apr 09, 2022
ATLANTA — Authorities say a couple and their grandson are dead after an armed robbery at a gun range in Georgia.

The Grantville Police Department said via Facebook that the robbery occurred Friday evening.

When officers arrived at the scene around 8 p.m., they discovered the owner of Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting Range had been killed, along with his wife and grandson.

Some 40 weapons and a surveillance camera were taken.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was also called in due to the amount of weapons stolen.

The shooting range is in rural Coweta County, about 50 miles southeast of Atlanta.

Police are looking for witnesses and have not announced any arrests.

