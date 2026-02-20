Water bills leave some Virginia neighbors boiling, lawmaker wants to hold 'regulated monopolies' accountable

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — Neighbors in the Lake Land'Or community in Caroline County have repeatedly expressed frustration with their water quality and high bills from their private water supplier, Aqua Virginia.

Their concerns about brown water, service disruptions and repeated price increases reached a boiling point in November when residents confronted the company's president.

Now, Del. Nicole Cole (D-Caroline County) is taking legislative action to help her constituents with House Bill 422, which would limit how often water and sewer utilities can request rate increases from the State Corporation Commission.

"When you meet a constituent and the first thing they tell you is their water bills are so high they only flush for number two that is a problem," Cole said.

The bill would prevent utilities like Aqua from filing rate increase applications more than once every three years.

Cole argues this would hold "regulated water monopolies accountable" for better operational and fiscal planning management.

"Honestly shareholder expectations for return should not be the responsibility of customers," Cole said.

Caroline County Supervisor Jeff Black, who lives in Lake Land'Or, and Fluvanna County Supervisor Tony O'Brien, who represents many Aqua customers, both spoke in favor of the legislation.

"We are asking you for your help," Black said.

"This is not just an issue about a predatory company charging too much it's a compounding interest that is going to ruin our county," O'Brien said.

Chris White spoke on behalf of Aqua Virginia and thanked Cole for having constructive conversations with the industry about the bill.

"The substitute as amended I think provides an opportunity for the bill to go forward, and we look forward to continuing to work with the delegate on these very critical and important issues in our area," White said.

The amendment would allow utilities to file for rate increases within the three-year period under extraordinary circumstances, such as a change in ownership or enforcement action.

If passed, the bill would not take effect unless approved by lawmakers again in 2027 because of a reenactment clause added to Del. Cole's original version of the bill.

