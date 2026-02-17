First concerts for Richmond's new CarMax Park announced

RICHMOND, Va. — The lineup for the first concert at Richmond's new CarMax Park has been announced.

The Taking Flight Festival presented by 804Live will feature GRAMMY Award-winning rapper Big Daddy Kane, hip-hop icon Tone Loc, acclaimed singer-songwriter Steve Earle and Americana artist Reckless Kelly.

The concert at the Richmond Flying Squirrels new baseball park is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 26 and concert tickets are only available to Richmond Flying Squirrels season ticket holders.

"We couldn’t be more excited to officially open CarMax Park with the Taking Flight Festival and welcome fans to experience this incredible new venue for the first time,” Lou DiBella, Managing General Partner of the Richmond Flying Squirrels, said in a statement. "This concert is just the beginning of what CarMax Park will bring to the Richmond community."

The Flying Squirrels first home game is scheduled for Tuesday, April 7.

