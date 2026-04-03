Maui doctor accused of pushing wife off cliff claims self-defense: 'I was not mad'

Maui anesthesiologist Dr. Gerhardt Konig took the stand Thursday in his trial for second-degree attempted murder, claiming he acted in self-defense when he repeatedly hit his wife with a rock during a birthday hike last year.

The 47-year-old doctor is accused of shoving his 36-year-old wife, Arielle Konig, toward a cliff edge, trying to inject her with a syringe, and bashing her head with a rock on the Pali Puka trail in Oahu on March 24, 2025. If found guilty, he could face life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors argue the attack was motivated by anger over an "emotional affair" Arielle Konig had with a coworker.

Gerhardt Konig's attorney, Thomas Otake, described the incident as an unplanned scuffle, arguing Arielle Konig attacked first in an attempt to get his money and house.

Gerhardt Konig offered his version of the events on the stand.

"She grabs my wrists and throws herself on the ground and takes me down and she hit me with a rock on the side of the face," Gerhardt Konig said.

During cross-examination, the prosecution questioned his state of mind.

"Even though you say you were defending yourself, how do you feel that she was bleeding?" the prosecutor said.

"I felt horrible," Gerhardt Konig said.

"You were mad, right?" the prosecutor said.

"I was not mad," Gerhardt Konig said.

"You were not mad when you confronted your wife over these messages?" the prosecutor said.

"I was upset," Gerhardt Konig said.

"Did you ever plan on hurting her that day?" the prosecutor said.

"No," Gerhardt Konig said.

"Did you ever want to hurt her that day?" the prosecutor said.

"No," Gerhardt Konig said.

"You reacted to defend yourself in the heat of that moment, you said, 'Yes?'" the prosecutor said.

"Yes," Gerhardt Konig said.

Arielle Konig, a nuclear engineer, testified last week about the attack, which occurred during a weekend trip from their home in Maui to Oahu to celebrate her birthday.

"I just started screaming because I, in my mind, he's trying to knock me unconscious to get to, to be able to drag me over the edge," Arielle Konig said.

She said she fought back and screamed until two fellow hikers arrived and intervened.

"Did you see the man doing anything?" the prosecutor said.

"Yes, he was hitting her with a rock," Amanda Morrison said.

Gerhardt Konig's 19-year-old son, Emile Konig, testified Tuesday, referring to his father on the stand as "the defendant." He described what was said during a FaceTime call he received at 10:42 a.m., moments after the alleged attack.

"That Ari, my stepmom, had been cheating on him. And that he tried to kill her," Emile Konig said.

Emile Konig testified that his father appeared to be outside wearing a dry-fit shirt with splatters of Arielle Konig's blood.

"That he would not be making it back to Maui and to take good care of the younger kids," Emile Konig said.

Emile Konig said he received another FaceTime call from his father at 11:46 a.m. Gerhardt Konig asked if his son had told anyone about the previous call, and Emile Konig confirmed he had. Gerhardt Konig then repeatedly threatened to jump off a cliff, saying he had thought about suicide in the months leading up to the hike.

"He said he was at the end of his rope," Emile Konig said.

"I’m going to go before the police catch me," Gerhardt Konig said.

Arielle Konig's mother, Judith Mast, testified that Emile Konig came to her house after the first call.

"He was very upset," Judith Mast said.

"He was shaking, crying," Judith Mast said.

Judith Mast said she tracked the location of her daughter’s phone to the trail and texted Gerhardt Konig at 11:33 a.m. to ask if Arielle Konig was okay, but he did not respond.

Arielle Konig was treated for severe lacerations and stayed at the hospital for one night. She showed the jury scars on her head and face, noting her recovery took two to three months. She has since filed for divorce and has custody of their children.

Gerhardt Konig was arrested on the day of the attack while trying to flee police.

The CNN Wire contributed to this report.