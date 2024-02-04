Watch Now
The 2024 Grammy Awards are here with SZA, Phoebe Bridgers and Victoria Monét leading the nominations

The 2024 Grammy Awards are fast approaching — and it's never too early to plan your viewing experience. Hosted once again by comedian Trevor Noah, the 66th Grammy Awards will take place Sunday, Feb. 4, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The main show will air live on CBS and Paramount+ beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern. Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers can watch live and on demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers can stream the 2024 Grammy Awards the day after the ceremony. The Associated Press will also stream a three-hour red carpet show with interviews and fashion footage.
LOS ANGELES — The 66th Grammy Awards are set to take place Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and there's a lot to be excited about.

Women outpace men in the major categories, so expect to see a spotlight on its female nominees.

“That’s the same throughout the show, really — it’s dominated by women,” Grammys executive producer Ben Winston told The Associated Press. “That is something we’re really celebrating,” his fellow EP Raj Kapoor added. "It’s almost unprecedented.”

Comedian Trevor Noah will host for a fourth year in a row, history could be made, and unlike those other award shows, the Grammys doubles as a concert featuring the biggest artists in the world.

HOW TO WATCH

The main show will air live on CBS beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern.

E! will broadcast its “Live From E!: Countdown to the Grammys” show, with a mix of fashion coverage and celebrity interviews starting at 6 p.m. Eastern, hosted by Laverne Cox and comedian Heather McMahan.

The Associated Press will also stream a three-hour red carpet show with interviews and fashion footage. It will be streamed on YouTube, Twitter and the AP’s website beginning at 4 p.m. Eastern.

THE NOMINEES
SZA is the lead contender with nine nominations, followed closely by Victoria Monét and Phoebe Bridgers with seven. Bridgers' band boygenius has six, as does Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Brandy Clark, Batiste and producer Jack Antonoff.

“Barbie” fans have a reason to celebrate. Just like its performance at the box office, the film will make its presence known at the Grammys: Music from the hit film’s soundtrack earned 11 nominations, including nabbing four of the five slots in the visual media song category.

There are a few history-making opportunities as well: A Black woman hasn't won album of the year since 1999, when “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” was awarded the top prize. This year, SZA or Janelle Monae could change that.

If Taylor Swift takes home album of the year, she break the record of the artist with the most wins, ever, with four. Lana Del Rey and Miley Cyrus may win their first Grammys.

If Victoria Monét 's “Hollywood” wins best traditional R&B performance, her 2-year-old daughter Hazel will become the youngest Grammy winner. Karol G could become the first female artist to ever win in the best música urbana album category if she wins for “Mañana Será Bonito.” Jack Antonoff could tie Babyface as the producer with the most consecutive wins in the producer of the year, non-classical category with a third win in 2024.

WHO WILL PERFORM?

A lot of people! The list includes: SZA, a first-ever Grammys performance from Joni Mitchell, and five-time Grammy winner and 23-time nominee Billy Joel.

The lineup also includes Grammy winners and current nominees Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Burna Boy, Luke Combs and Travis Scott.




