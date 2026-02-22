Daytime TV changes: Jennifer Hudson renewed for 5th season, Sherri and Clarkson shows ending

The daytime television landscape is experiencing major changes as "Sherri" ends its four-season run and "The Kelly Clarkson Show" announced it will wrap up at the end of 2026 after seven seasons, while "The Jennifer Hudson Show" secured a fifth season renewal.

Telepictures announced Thursday that "The Jennifer Hudson Show" will return for a fifth season in 2026-2027, making it one of the few daytime talk shows continuing amid industry shifts.

Comedian Sherri Shepherd's talk show "Sherri" is ending after four seasons, according to Variety. The news comes after Kelly Clarkson decided to conclude her eponymous talk show after seven seasons.

Clarkson said she was "forever grateful and honored" to work on her show, which she said had the "greatest band and crew."

“Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives,” Clarkson wrote.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show," which airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on WTVR CBS 6, has been renewed following strong ratings and massive digital growth. The Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winner's show continues to stand out in daytime television with celebrity interviews, musical performances and viral "Spirit Tunnel" moments.

As the only nationally syndicated talk show produced in Los Angeles, the series has built strong audience engagement this season, according to its syndicators. In fact, "The Jennifer Hudson Show" is delivering year-over-year growth among adults 25-54, with viewership up 10% among women 25-54 for the 2025-26 season.

Season four focuses on "Feel the Love," celebrating joy, connection and unforgettable moments. The show features A-list celebrity guests, viral surprises, music performances and inspiring community heroes.

Upcoming guests include Lizzo, Kate Hudson, Hilary Duff, Sterling K. Brown, Charlie Puth and "KPop Demon Hunters" star EJAE. Previous season four guests included Mariah Carey, Selena Gomez, Cardi B, Jessica Simpson, Jennifer Garner, Christina Aguilera, Megan Thee Stallion, Queen Latifah, Octavia Spencer and Magic Johnson.

"I could not be more honored to continue this journey alongside a phenomenal group of brilliant producers, dedicated crew, and collaborative partners," Hudson said. "It is such a joy to connect with people in meaningful ways every day across this country and to share stories of heart and inspiration, all while bringing entertainment into people's lives."

Local News Watch Jennifer Hudson surprise 11-year-old Virginia social media star WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

Lauren Blincoe, senior vice president of current programming for Telepictures, praised the show's impact.

"The renewal of 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' for a fifth season is a meaningful reminder that positivity, joy, and stories that celebrate the best in people continue to resonate deeply with viewers," Blincoe said.

The changes in daytime television reflect shifting viewer preferences and the challenges facing traditional talk show formats in an increasingly competitive media landscape.

Chris Haston/Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV “The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 4105 Season 4 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV

WTVR

Here’s a look at our daytime and afternoon lineup on WTVR CBS 6:



9 a.m. — Virginia This Morning

10 a.m. — Let’s Make A Deal

11 a.m. — The Price is Right

CBS 6 News at Noon with Cheryl Miller

12:30 p.m. — The Young and The Restless

1:30 p.m. — The Bold and The Beautiful

2 p.m. — Beyond The Gates

3 p.m. — The Jennifer Hudson Show

4 p.m. — CBS 6 News at 4 p.m. with Cheryl Miller and Julie Bragg

CBS 6 News at 5 p.m. with Julie Bragg and Cheryl Miller

CBS 6 News at 6 p.m. with Bill Fitzgerald and GeNienne Samuels

6:30 p.m. — The CBS Evening News

7 p.m. — Entertainment Tonight

CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m. with Bill Fitzgerald

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.