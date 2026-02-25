'Survivor' Season 50: Fans shape the game as legends return: 'It's a roller coaster'

"Survivor" Season 50 premieres tonight on CBS with 24 returning castaways, fan-voted rules and immunity idols hidden in all 50 states — marking a milestone for the competition series that has aired for 26 years.

The three-hour premiere begins at 8 p.m. ET on CBS 6.

Host and executive producer Jeff Probst celebrated the season's arrival at a new exhibit at New York City's Paley Center, which traces the show's impact on television.

"We strip you of everything...and then we see who you really are," Probst said.

A defining feature of Season 50 is the role fans played in shaping the game. Viewers voted on many of the rules, and immunity idols have been hidden in all 50 states, giving fans a chance to win prizes.

"We let the fans decide and what's fun about that is they have skin in the game because they decided what kind of game it is. The other thing is the players have absolutely no idea what to expect," Probst said.

Dalton Ross, editorial director of Entertainment Weekly, said "Survivor's" success was far from guaranteed when it first aired in May of 2000.

"'Survivor' was the most unpredictable thing television audiences had ever seen. You didn't know what was going to happen. You didn't know who would win or lose," Ross said.

Among the 24 returning castaways is Jenna Lewis-Dougherty, who first competed in Season 1 and returned for All-Stars in Season 8.

"I think I'm more ready to play this game now than I was before," Lewis-Dougherty said.

Season 45 winner Dee Valladares is also back. She said having a previous win takes the pressure off.

"I'm just like, I'm gonna go crazy, because what do I have to lose?" Valladares said.

Season 38 castaway Rick Devens had a simple message for viewers.

"It's a roller coaster. People need to be ready!" Devens said.

