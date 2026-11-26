RICHMOND, Va. — Rain will taper around Noon in Richmond, Virginia, with only scattered showers through late afternoon, CBS 6 chief meteorologist Zach Daniel posted on social media at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

About 1.76” of rain has fallen so far at Richmond International Airport, with 2”+ likely being the storm total.

Higher amounts have occurred across the Northern Neck, Middle Peninsula, and Hampton Roads.

The max wind gust in metro-Richmond at the time of his post has been 44 mph.

A tornado threat will continue close to the Bay through early afternoon.

Power outages at the time of this post are 150,000, with around 20,000 in metro-Richmond. Most are in Hampton Roads.

The biggest impact from this storm will be coastal flooding along the Atlantic, Bay, and tidal rivers. Major flooding is likely at high tide, with some locations recording a top 3 all-time level in recorded history.

Flooding concerns will continue tonight through Friday, long after the rain and peak winds have subsided.

Be careful when traveling and have a safe route planned. Don’t cross roadways underwater. Take a little extra time and get to where you’re going safely.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.