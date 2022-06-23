Young entrepreneurs to feature products at weekend pop-up

RICHMOND, Va. -- A room full of kid entrepreneurs will have an opportunity to sell their products to the community at a pop-up shop on Sunday.

From kitchenware to cookbooks, young CEO Ammani will be one of the attendees promoting her business. She is the owner of Tink's Healthy Kitchen and will be selling her new cookbook, lemonade and other kitchen necessities.

“This is my reusable straw and these are my reusable utensils," she described. “So this is my cookbook that me and my mom wrote. We just wanted to let other kids know they eat healthy without it be boring and plain or it all being salad and they can have treats without sugar.”

Ammani said she's excited and super ready to share her products with the community.

“That we are here to promote our business and get ourselves out there so if you're coming out there you’re going to be helping us make our business bigger

She alongside 25 other kid entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to sell products and share information on how a mini mogul finds the balance between work and play.

Organizer and Program Manager with Metropolitan Business League, Alexa Lightfoot says this pop-up shop is one of three being hosted in the Richmond area this summer.

"Starting a business is not easy and being able to keep up with the business on going month after month day after day, and be excited to do the pop-up shows. It gets them off their feet and, you know, get them something to make money," she said.

Lightfoot says customers will be delighted to see the variation and quality of products offered.

"We’re offering sweets, we’re offering books, also pillows. We have jewelry, we have accessories, apparel, shoes, we have every single type of business, we have art," she said. "You'll be able to come and see everything and be wowed by everything that's in this room"

The first pop-up is this Sunday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Arts Center on Hull Street Road.

There are still spots open for the next 2 pop-up shops and are open to any kid entrepreneur or adult selling children's products.