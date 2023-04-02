4 injured after 'heavy fire' tears through Henrico home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Four people were hurt after a fire tore through a home in Henrico County Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to a house in the 200 block of Wren Road in Highland Springs just after 9 a.m.

Capt. Doug Reynolds with Henrico County Division of Fire said "heavy fire" was coming from the home when crews arrived.

Four people who were inside the home had made it outside, Reynolds said.

Three of those victims were taken to an area hospital while one person was treated at the scene.

There was no word on the extent of their injuries.

Video from the scene showed a charred one-story home with significant damage.

Officials said they are investigating how the fire started.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.