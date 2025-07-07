Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
VSP: Henrico man killed in crash on I-64

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Highland Springs man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-64 on Sunday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

According to officials, 74-year-old John Albert Price was heading eastbound on I-64 near the 200-mile marker around 5:20 a.m. when his car ran off the right side of the road. The car struck a ditch and continued through the grass before hitting a sign, eventually coming to a stop in a ditch.

Henrico County Fire responded to the scene. Price, who was the only one in the car, was pronounced deceased at 5:31 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

