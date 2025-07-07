Thieves demanded mailbox keys from postal carrier robbed at gunpoint, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — Law enforcement agencies across Central Virginia have been dealing with armed robberies of postal carriers in recent months. However, most of the time, the robbers have not asked for money or mail.

The latest robbery happened on Wednesday in Glen Allen after three young men robbed a mail carrier in broad daylight, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

"I think it's a little concerning," said one neighbor after learning about the incident.

Henrico Police reported the robbery call came in around 3:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Park Green Way in Glen Allen.

Three unknown young men approached the mail carrier at gunpoint, according to police. Sources said the trio demanded the keys to mailboxes at nearby apartment complexes. The mail carrier gave them the keys and he was not hurt, according to those sources.

"That's scary. They're kids around here," another resident said. "It's summertime, kids are out of school, there's kids riding bikes, families, people walking. That's scary for something like that to happen."

Police are investigating the crime with agents from the U.S. Postal Service. The targeting of a mail carrier makes this a federal crime, adding to the severity of the already violent incident.

Authorities are asking residents in the area to check their surveillance cameras for any evidence.

Some neighbors are now considering security upgrades.

"We've talked about it, but we haven't felt like a huge priority for that. But that might be something that's bumping up on our priority list now," one neighbor said.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.