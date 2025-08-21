Henrico police searching for missing man who has disabilities

RICHMOND, Va. — Police in Henrico County are asking for help finding a missing and endangered man who has disabilities.

According to a news release from police, Dequan Carter, 32, left the 1200 block of Concord Avenue in Henrico around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say Carter has multiple disabilities and is not able to care for himself.

WTVR

Carter is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt, black basketball shorts and black sparkled Nike Air Force 1 shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Henrico Department of Emergency Communications at 804-501-5000 or 911.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

