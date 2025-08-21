Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Henrico police searching for missing man who has disabilities

Richmond news and weather update for Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025
Richmond news and weather update for Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025
Dequan Carter
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — Police in Henrico County are asking for help finding a missing and endangered man who has disabilities.

According to a news release from police, Dequan Carter, 32, left the 1200 block of Concord Avenue in Henrico around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say Carter has multiple disabilities and is not able to care for himself.

Dequan Carter

Carter is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt, black basketball shorts and black sparkled Nike Air Force 1 shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Henrico Department of Emergency Communications at 804-501-5000 or 911.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone