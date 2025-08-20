New information released about the Lego store coming to Short Pump

SHORT PUMP, Va. -- The mystery of exactly where Lego will open its new store at Short Pump Town Center has been pieced together. The Danish toymaker is preparing to open its first local Lego Store in the former Fink’s Jewelers space at the western Henrico mall. A Lego-themed construction barricade was set up in recent days around the old jewelry store and an adjacent storefront that was previously occupied by swimwear company Everything But Water. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.