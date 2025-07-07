Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Henrico investigating reports of low water pressure

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County Public Utilities is looking into reports of low or reduced water pressure near John Rolfe and Ridgefield parkways in western Henrico County, according to a post shared on social media.

The county encourages residents to report any unusual conditions by calling 804-727-8700.

Have you been experiencing low water pressure in Henrico County? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have any information to share.

