RICHMOND, Va. — A lesson from a mentor, advice passed down through family or something learned the hard way can be just what another person needs to hear. That was the idea behind WNC Lagniappe’s November 20 luncheon, where women gathered to share the lessons they’ve carried with them and offer encouragement to one another.

The luncheon at Eggspectation at Stony Point Fashion Park took its theme, “Pass the Pearl: A Thanksgiving of Grace & Gratitude,” from that exchange. Founder Helena Richardson invited guests to wear their favorite pearls and bring a pearl of wisdom to share.

CBS 6 evening news anchor GeNienne Samuels was the featured guest. She sat down with Richardson to talk about taking chances, stepping outside her comfort zone and finding purpose after the unexpected death of her father. Samuels shared how that loss changed the way she thought about the time she had and gave her the resolve to pursue journalism full time.

The conversation continued around the room as guests shared lessons from their own lives. The exchange gave women a chance to hear how others had navigated difficult decisions and to offer encouragement to someone facing a decision of her own.

In an interview with Samuels ahead of the luncheon, Richardson said she wanted women to recognize how much their experiences could mean to somebody else.

“Sometimes it takes one conversation, an introduction, or encouraging word to make a difference in someone’s life,” Richardson said.

A little New Orleans hospitality in Richmond

Richardson founded WNC Lagniappe, the Women’s Network Connection, to bring some of the hospitality she grew up with in New Orleans to Virginia. She said lagniappe, pronounced “LAN-yap,” means “a little something extra.” In Richmond, she said, that might be a warm introduction, an unexpected opportunity or a conversation that grows into a friendship.

The group brings together women from different walks of life, including entrepreneurs, professionals, community leaders and retirees. Richardson said she wants women who come on their own or attend for the first time to feel welcome from the moment they walk in. She hopes the relationships that begin over lunch continue long after the meal ends.

Learn more about the group and its upcoming gatherings on the WNC Lagniappe website.

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